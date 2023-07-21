'Most crimes against women in Rajasthan -10 lakh in 54 months; 2 lakh atrocity, rape cases': BJP leader Vasundhara Raje

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Friday said that most of the crimes against women have taken place in Rajasthan which alone accounted for more than 10 lakh incidents in 54 months.

“The manner in which incidents are happening with women, girls, Dalits and businessmen is shredding the law and order (in the state). The highest number of cases of crimes against women have taken place in Rajasthan. In 54 months, more than 10 lakh cases have been registered in the state,” said Raje.

She added, “More than 7,500 innocent people have been murdered. As many as 2 lakh cases of atrocities against women and rape have been registered. Around 33,000 incidents of rape have happened. These account for 22 per cent of the cases in the country.”

The former Chief Minister said that Rajasthan has become the top state in rape cases.

“Incidents of crime against women are taking place in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s home region but they are all silent,” she added.

Raje’s comments came amid the row over Manipur sexual assault video which showed two women being paraded naked by a mob in the state.

Meanwhile, the Manipur violence rocked proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on the Day 2 of the Monsoon session on Friday, with the opposition demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion on the situation in the northeastern state.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business as opposition members created uproar over the situation in Manipur despite the government’s assurance that it was ready to discuss the issue in both Houses.

