You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MoS Rajen Gohain chides ex-teacher for criticising bad roads in Assam's Nagaon town, faces protests

India PTI May 09, 2018 07:22:51 IST

Nagaon (Assam): A former teacher in the district earned the wrath of Rajen Gohain apparently for highlighting the poor condition of roads in his locality at an event in Nagaon, as the Minister of State for Railways chided him for "raising the issue in public".

The incident took place during a Swachh Bharat Abhiyan event and was covered by local TV channels.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media sparking off protests on Tuesday. People gathered in front of the Union minister's house in Nagaon and protested against his remarks.

File image of Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain. News18 Hindi

File image of Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain. News18 Hindi

During the event, the teacher, who was present on the stage as one of the senior citizens of Nagaon, was speaking about the poor road condition in the area.

"You can come with me to see the real condition of the roads, then you can decide if I am speaking the truth or not," he said.

A visibly agitated Gohain interrupted the teacher asking, "Why are you raising such issues? What benefits are you trying to draw? You have come with an ill motive."

"If you have any complaint you should have approached me personally and not in front of the public. What nonsense!" he went on to add.

The man then took a seat in a row behind the minister's. However, Gohain walked up to him and was seen having an animated talk.

The minister's remarks evoked strong protests from school teachers and students, who burnt effigies of Gohain in front of his house in Nagaon town and shouted slogans demanding that he publicly apologise to the teacher for "humiliating" him.

Gohain was unapologetic when asked by reporters during the day in Nagaon if he would apologise. "Why should I?" he shot back to queries.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 07:22 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores