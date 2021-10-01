More trouble for Congress as Amarinder Singh may 'form new party' within a fortnight

Reports have stated that nearly a dozen Congress leaders and a few farm leaders are in talks with the Captain

Punjab’s power tussle may see a new face soon if reports are to be believed.

According to News18 and IndiaToday reports, a miffed Captain Amarinder Singh is likely to float a new party within a fortnight — just ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.

The reports citing sources said that nearly a dozen Congress leaders are in touch with the Captain, who is also consulting with his supporters on his next move. Additionally, a few farmer leaders have also been taken into confidence.

On Thursday, Amarinder Singh had told NDTV that he was leaving the Congress party, but scotched speculation that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Amarinder had said: “I will not join BJP (but) I will not stay in the Congress party.”

The 79-year-old leader’s comments had come after he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday and then National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday.

Coming out of the meeting with Amit Shah, Amarinder Singh had said he was there to discuss the farm laws issues with the Union minister.

Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 29, 2021

Amarinder had resigned as chief minister on 18 September after accusing the Congress of humiliating him.

"I will not be treated in this humiliating manner. I will not take such insults," he had said, adding that his principles and beliefs do not allow him to stay in the Congress any longer.

Amarinder's exit not only shocked the nation but has also plunged the Congress party in a deep crisis.

