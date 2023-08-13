More than half postgraduate medical candidates prefer general medicine over other specialisation

High-ranking candidates in the field of postgraduate medical studies are displaying an increasing inclination towards general medicine and radio-diagnosis as their specialisations.

This year’s statistics reveal that within the initial all-India allocation list for MD/MS admissions, an impressive 53 out of the top 100 candidates have opted for general medicine, closely followed by 35 candidates who have chosen radio-diagnosis.

As per reports, when compared these figures to last year’s, a rise from 47 to 53 candidates for general medicine and from 32 to 35 candidates for radio-diagnosis was observed.

The remaining few have made selections in areas like dermatology, gynaecology, and surgery.

However, general surgery, which was once a sought-after field, has experienced a notable decline in popularity, garnering only four aspirants within the top 100 list.

These trends come as no surprise to many in the medical community. General medicine serves as a stepping stone for further specialization in high-demand super-specialty domains such as cardiology, nephrology, and gastroenterology.

These sub-specialties promise early career stability for doctors and demand a relatively lower investment compared to surgery, which entails more years of training, greater commitment, and substantial financial input for independent practice.

Notably, just three years ago, pediatrics held appeal for five aspirants within the top 100, whereas this year it has garnered none.

Examining the initial list from the Counselling Committee, it becomes evident that numerous candidates favor institutions in Delhi over those in other states.

These Delhi-based institutions offer advantages like exemption from bond requirements, cost-effectiveness, and higher resident salaries, according to medical professionals.

Dr. Avinash Supe, a former dean of KEM Hospital, was quoted in a report highlighting the prolonged popularity of radio-diagnosis.

He noted, “Presently, students are leaning towards general medicine streams that open doors to early financial stability through medical super-specializations, as opposed to surgical fields. Surgery demands more time, effort, and physicians typically achieve stability in their mid-30s to 40s, unlike their counterparts in other specializations.”

Dr. Supe added that surgery also necessitates substantial financial investment for those pursuing independent practice. Students are now making more informed choices by seeking guidance from senior colleagues and mentors.

However, the surge in preferences towards general medicine and radio diagnosis among top rankers does not indicate a scarcity of candidates pursuing surgery at the postgraduate level.

Dr. Aviral Mathur, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association of India, clarified, “While the highest-ranking candidates are opting for general medicine and radio diagnosis, the choices tend to balance out in the middle range.”

Dr. Mathur further explained that the significance of a surgery degree alone has diminished, and now it’s almost equivalent to a standard MBBS without a super-specialization, which is characterized by limited seats and intense competition. The additional competitive examination required for specialization deters many candidates.