More rains to lash Maharashtra, Karnataka, no respite till 27 July

Rains in Maharashtra continue to create havoc, disrupting day-to-day lives of people. Amid this, the weather office has issued ‘Orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudrug, Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts till 27 July.

Mumbai is also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai said.

Meanwhile, all schools in Raigad district of Maharashtra were closed on Monday in view of the heavy rains in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an ‘Organge’ alert for the district.

On the night of 23 July, a landslide occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Adoshi village which blocked the movement of traffic towards the state capital.

Karnataka and Telangana too will witness heavy downpour, the IMD said.

“The rainfall status observed is that heavy to very heavy rainfall is continuing over Saurashtra-Kutch region, Madhya Maharashtra and Goa also, and coastal Karnataka is having extremely heavy rainfall. We have caved the heavy rainfall warning over Konkan Goa including Mumbai and also coastal Karnataka. We have predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Telangana also on 25 and 26 July, IMD Scientist RK Jenamani said.

“But over Gujarat, it has reduced in the last 24 hours, so the flood situation will improve drastically,” Jenamani added.

Schools in Karnataka too were shut on Monday due to incessant rainfall. Meena Nagaraj, DC Chikkamagaluru, said that holiday has been announced in schools located in five talukas of the Chikkamagaluru district — NR Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri, Chikmagalur, and Koppa.

Will it rain in Delhi?

Delhi is expected to get light to moderate rain, IMD said.

“…For Delhi, we don’t have significant rainfall warning but we can continue to expect high moisture and high temperature. Delhi also may get light to moderate rain. We don’t have any warning for Delhi but some rain will start from the night of 25 July…,” Jenamani said.

