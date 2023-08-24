It is a proud moment for India as Chandrayaan-3 has made a successful landing on the lunar South Pole after a flawless 41-day voyage. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for ISRO from all sides. Adding to the list, dairy brand Amul also commemorated the country’s latest achievement with a congratulatory doodle. The graphic incorporates the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, along with the Pragyan rover, and also a big block of butter on top of the rover. Meanwhile, the popular Amul girl can also be seen holding the Indian flag. The doodle further included the words, “Moon meetha karo. For launch and dinner.”

All about Chandrayaan-3 successful landing

India managed to achieve a successful landing on the moon with Chandrayaan-3 in its second attempt within the last four years. Also, India is the fourth country to achieve soft land on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union. It is also the first country to land on the lunar south pole. It might also be interesting to know that Russia is trying its best to master a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole. Interestingly, the South pole of the Moon holds a special interest for scientists as it has water in the form of ice that may play a crucial role in future human exploration missions.

Following the soft-landing by Chandrayaan-3, the rover module will now continue its 14-day task to carry out the assignments mandated by the ISRO scientists.

As India made history with the Chandrayaan-3, countries such as Israel, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Australia heaped praise.

PM Modi congratulated on Chandrayaan-3 success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the citizens of India after Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Moon’s South Pole. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PM wrote, “Historic day for India’s space sector. Congratulations to ISRO for the remarkable success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission.”

For the unversed, PM Modi watched India creating history from Johannesburg in South Africa. Addressing the ISRO scientists, he said, “This is a historic movement and sounds the bugle for a developed India.”