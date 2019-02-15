Mood of First-Time Voter: High school and college grads trust newspapers, websites more than TV

The Lok Sabha election in a few months is set to see a massive 130 million first-time voters go to the polls. The stakes are already high for the National Democratic Alliance that seeks to secure five more years and a seemingly united Opposition that seeks to dislodge the ruling BJP and its allies at any cost.

To get a better idea of how young first-time voters — people aged 18 to 21 — perceive of the forthcoming election, YouGov India and Firstpost conducted a nationwide survey between 3 and 9 January. There was a total of 1,324 respondents, from a panel of over 40,000, who answered questions ranging from politics and jobs, to religion and the media. The findings are being serialised in four sections:

1) Politics and Ideology

2) News and Media

3) Religion and Community

4) Jobs and Economy

The fourth part of the section titled 'News and Media' examines the differing views of respondents across different educational qualifications.

Three-quarters of college graduates said they were interested in the news, while with high school graduates, the figure was 70 percent. Both sets of respondents opined that they trusted newspapers and websites more than TV when it came to the news.

Thirteen percent of college graduates believe stories on social media are completely true, while that view is echoed by nine percent of high school graduates.

