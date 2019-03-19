Mood of First-Time Voter: A look at how Indians aged 18-21 view politics, religion, economy and the media

The Lok Sabha election in a few weeks is set to see a massive 130 million first-time voters go to the polls. The stakes are already high for the National Democratic Alliance that seeks to secure five more years and a seemingly united Opposition that seeks to dislodge the ruling BJP and its allies at any cost.

To get a better idea of how young first-time voters — people aged 18 to 21 — perceive of the forthcoming election, YouGov India and Firstpost conducted a nationwide survey between December 2018 and January 2019. There was a total of over 1,300 respondents, from a panel of over 40,000, who answered questions ranging from politics and jobs, to religion and the media. The findings were serialised in four sections:

1) Politics and Ideology

2) Jobs and Economy

3) Religion and Community

4) News and Information

This is a roundup of data gathered across all four sections.

