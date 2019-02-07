Mood of First-Time Voter: 58% in Tier 2 say they will definitely vote in LS polls; 31% in Tier 3 cities identify with conservative views

The Lok Sabha election in a few months is set to see a massive 130 million first-time voters go to the polls. The stakes are already high for the National Democratic Alliance that seeks to secure five more years and a seemingly united Opposition that seeks to dislodge the ruling BJP and its allies at any cost. To get a better idea of how young first-time voters — people aged 18 to 21 — perceive of the forthcoming election, YouGov India and Firstpost conducted a nationwide survey between 3 and 9 January. There was a total of 1,324 respondents, from a panel of over 40,000, who answered questions ranging from politics and jobs, to religion and the media. The findings are being serialised in four sections: 1) Politics and Ideology

The third part of the section titled 'Politics and Ideology' looks at how residents of Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities view politics.

When it came to politically ideology, 19 percent of respondents from Tier 1 cities and 18 percent from Tier 2 cities identified as holding conservative views. In Tier 3 cities, however, 31 percent claimed to hold such views. Conversely, In Tier 1 and 2 cities, 23 and 22 percent of respondents respectively identified as having liberal views, while in Tier 3 cities, this percentage dropped to 14 percent.

Further, it appears all three tiers of cities have different key demands from the next government. While in Tier 1 cities, 72 percent of respondents demanded jobs (with better education facilities coming in at a close second with 71 percent), 71 percent of respondents in Tier 2 demanded safer conditions for women and better job opportunities. In Tier 3 cities, 61 percent of respondents sought an end to corruption and better job opportunities.

