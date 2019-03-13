Mood of First-Time Voter: 56% of respondents from East say few job opportunities; 46% of South say GST had negative impact

The Lok Sabha election next month is set to see a massive 130 million first-time voters go to the polls. The stakes are already high for the National Democratic Alliance that seeks to secure five more years and a seemingly united Opposition that seeks to dislodge the ruling BJP and its allies at any cost.

To get a better idea of how young first-time voters — people aged 18 to 21 — perceive of the forthcoming election, YouGov India and Firstpost conducted a nationwide survey between 5 and 16 December, 2018. There was a total of 1,332 respondents, from a panel of over 40,000, who answered questions ranging from politics and jobs, to religion and the media. The findings are being serialised in four sections:

1) Politics and Ideology

2) News and Media

3) Religion

4) Jobs and Economy

The second part of the section titled 'Jobs and Economy' examines the differing views of respondents from the North, South, East and West of India.

An average of 19 percent of respondents across all zones said that finding a job in India is extremely difficult. When it comes to finding a job, 56 percent of respondents from the East pointed to the dearth of job opportunities, compared to 36 percent in the West. While 60-plus percent of respondents in the North, East and West felt that the impact of GST was largely positive, 46 percent of those from the South said the impact was mostly negative.

Elsewhere, 30 percent of respondents from the South favoured caste-based reservations in government jobs and education compared to 20 percent in the West. Twenty-one percent of respondents from the South claimed to have no worries or fears about the careers.

