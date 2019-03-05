Mood of First-Time Voter: 37% of young India prays at least once a week, 50% males say religion influences business decisions

The Lok Sabha election in a few months is set to see a massive 130 million first-time voters go to the polls. The stakes are already high for the National Democratic Alliance that seeks to secure five more years and a seemingly united Opposition that seeks to dislodge the ruling BJP and its allies at any cost.

To get a better idea of how young first-time voters — people aged 18 to 21 — perceive of the forthcoming election, YouGov India and Firstpost conducted a nationwide survey between 5 and 16 December, 2018. There was a total of 1,332 respondents, from a panel of over 40,000, who answered questions ranging from politics and jobs, to religion and the media. The findings are being serialised in four sections:

1) Politics and Ideology

2) News and Media

3) Religion

4) Jobs and Economy

The first part of the section titled 'Religion' examines the differing views of male and female respondents.

Nearly a quarter (24 percent) of male correspondents claimed to be extremely religious, compared to 14 percent of females. Meanwhile, 34 percent of female respondents identified as being agnostic, while this figure was down to 25 percent for their male counterparts.

While half of all male respondents opined that religion was likely to influence their business decisions, a third of female respondents felt this way. Sixty-three percent of male respondents said that religion was likely to influence their choice of food, compared to 46 percent of women.

