Mood of First-Time Voter: 24% of Tier 3 citizens claim no fake news in past month; 12% of them trust social media most

The Lok Sabha election in a few months is set to see a massive 130 million first-time voters go to the polls. The stakes are already high for the National Democratic Alliance that seeks to secure five more years and a seemingly united Opposition that seeks to dislodge the ruling BJP and its allies at any cost.

To get a better idea of how young first-time voters — people aged 18 to 21 — perceive of the forthcoming election, YouGov India and Firstpost conducted a nationwide survey between 3 and 9 January. There was a total of 1,324 respondents, from a panel of over 40,000, who answered questions ranging from politics and jobs, to religion and the media. The findings are being serialised in four sections:

1) Politics and Ideology

2) News and Media

3) Religion and Community

4) Jobs and Economy

The third part of the section titled 'News and Media' examines the differing views of respondents from Tier 1, 2 and 3 cities.

While the largest chunk of respondents from cities each Tier stated that social media was their primary source of news, TV was the second most popular source in Tier 1 and 3 cities (24 and 23 percent respectively). Meanwhile, Tier 2 city respondents said that newspapers were their second-most popular (24 percent) source of news.

When it comes to which medium is most trusted, 12 percent of respondents from Tier 3 cities went for social media, compared to seven percent apiece from Tier 1 and 2 cities.

In terms of fake news, 24 percent of Tier 3 respondents believed that they hadn't received a single story in the past month that was untrue.

To read the findings of the section of the survey titled 'Politics and Ideology', click here.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.