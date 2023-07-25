Monsoon session: Opposition alliance 'INDIA' to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt on 26 July

The alliance of 26 opposition parties called ‘INDIA’ will move a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The alliance has already drawn up a draft of the notice and is in the process of getting the necessary 50 signatures of MPs.

“Today it has been decided that we won’t have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because government is not accepting to the demand of the opposition parties that on the issue of Manipur at least Prime Minister should make a strong statement in the parliament because he is our leader in the parliament in addition to the Prime Minister of India,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The group has to submit the notice before 10 am for it to be read out by the speaker in the House on Wednesday.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ANI: “Today it has been decided that we won’t have any other alternative but to resort to a no-confidence motion because government is not accepting to the demand of the opposition parties that on the issue of Manipur at… pic.twitter.com/X24Wtz6hRB — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023



The Congress has also issued a whip in Lok Sabha for its members to be present in its parliamentary office by 10.30 am “to discuss some important issues.”

The decision for the motion was taken in a meeting attended by INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) MPs in Parliament on Tuesday morning, PTI reported.

At the meeting of the Opposition leaders, it was decided after weighing various options that this would be an effective way to compel the government to initiate a discussion on the issue, one of the alliance leaders told the news agency.

The Opposition strategy to corner the government on Manipur will continue in the Rajya Sabha as well, the leader said.

“We discussed that if we move a notice of no-confidence motion with 50 MP signatures, the PM will have to speak. If he still doesn’t speak, it will send a clear message that he is running away. It is a matter of perception. We are working on it now and we will make sure we submit it before 10 am tomorrow,” a senior leader of the alliance said.

He also said that the two largest parties of the opposition alliance INDIA — the Congress and the TMC– have been in talks over using the no-confidence motion route to compel the Prime Minister to speak on Manipur in Parliament.

“The overall parliamentary strategy is in place for the INDIA parties. Tactics to execute that strategy evolve every day. Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha states the procedure of moving a no-confidence motion. ‘Picture abhi baki hai’ (the story is still unfolding)!” said Derek O’Brien, Trinamool’s leader in Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also said if there was any way to get the Prime Minister to speak, the no-confidence motion route might be the correct way.

“If we are going to employ any method to force the Prime Minister, who has been disrespecting Parliament, who does not come to the House, who doesn’t answer questions in the House, this would be a welcome step,” he said.

His party colleague, Gaurav Gogoi, also said that the INDIA bloc’s objective was to make the Prime Minister speak.

“The Opposition has only one aim that PM Modi must speak in Parliament. Unfortunately, the PM is diverting the attention of the nation. First, he said look at Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, and West Bengal and today he said look at East India Company and Indian Mujahideen. Basically, after the INDIA alliance has come together the Prime Minister is having sleepless nights. Now, to hide his government’s failures in Manipur he is desperately trying to divert attention.

Oppn should remember their failed attempt in 2018: Centre

Responding to a question about the opposition parties’ decision, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters that the opposition should remember their failed attempt in 2018.

“I am not aware of their move but if they are doing so they should know that last time they brought a no-confidence motion, BJP came back to power with a stronger majority of over 300 seats and the same will happen again and we will get more than 350 seats,” Joshi said.

The first no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the Lok Sabha was moved on July 20, 2018. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a thumping win with 325 MPs voting against the motion and only 126 supporting it.

Although there was little doubt over the outcome of the 2018 no-trust vote on the floor of the Lower House because of the sheer number of MPs in the NDA’s kitty, the debate allowed the opposition to attack the government on a range of issues, including farm distress, slow economic growth and rising incidents of lynching.

A no-confidence motion can be moved by any member of the Lok Sabha. Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Lok Sabha specifies the procedure for moving a no-confidence motion. The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the speaker in the House.

A minimum of 50 members have to support the motion and the speaker will accordingly announce the date for discussion for the motion. The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. If not, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion has to be informed about it.

If the government is not able to prove its majority in the House, it has to resign.

The Lok Sabha currently has a strength of 543 seats of which five are vacant. The BJP-led NDA has over 330 members, the opposition alliance INDIA has over 140 and over 60 members belong to parties not aligned to any of the two groups.

The opposition parties are also likely to send a delegation of MPs to Manipur over the coming weekend, with one MP from each party joining it.

With inputs from PTI