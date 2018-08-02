You are here:
Monsoon Session of Parliament: Demand for population control law, concerns over Centre-state relations raised during Day 10 Zero Hour

India Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 16:08:40 IST

New Delhi: A BJP member in Lok Sabha on Thursday asked the government to bring a population control law to ensure a two-child norm for a family.

Making the demand during the Zero Hour, Uday Pratap Singh, representing Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh, said that countries like China have taken steps to check population growth.

File photo of Lok Sabha. PTI

Singh demanded that a law should be enacted to control population and ensure that a family can have only two children.

Highlighting population growth in the country, he said this led to various problems, including on the employment front.

He said a government that has implemented demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) can also come out with such a law and implement it.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss raised concerns about the eligibility criteria set under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and claimed that even students who have failed in physics and chemistry subjects have qualified.

There are around 1.20 lakh medical seats but the number of students who cleared the NEET was more than 7 lakh, he noted.

During the Zero Hour, AAP member Dharamvir Gandhi raised issues concerning Centre-state relations and claimed that the states have become "beggars" before the Centre.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 16:08 PM

