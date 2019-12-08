Mokshada Ekadashi; all you need to know: Why it's celebrated and what are puja timings

Mokshada Ekadashi, an auspicious day for Hindus, is also observed as ‘Gita Jayanti’ on the Ekadashi tithi or the 11th day of Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of moon) during the lunar month of ‘Margashira’ as per the Hindu calendar. It is believed that on this day, Lord Krishna revealed the essence of the Gita to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra.

On this day, devotees all across India worship Lord Vishnu who considered to be the supreme power, to to liberate them from the cycle of birth and death and attain Moksha (salvation).

Some also observe a fast on this day, hoping to relieve their deceased ancestors of their bane. Lord Vishnu is believed to be the one who sustains life on Earth. Hence, he is worshipped for eternal peace and happiness.

Puja timings:

As per drikpanchang.com the puja timings for Ekadashi are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi begins - 6.34 am on 7 December, 2019

Ekadashi Tithi ends - 8.29 am on 8 December, 2019

As per the website, Parana which means breaking the fast, is done next day of Ekadashi fast or Dwadashi and the tithi for the same begins between 7.02 am and 9.07 am on 9 December.

How the day is observed:

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early, take a bath and wear new clothes to light an oil lamp and meditate and chant the holy mantra Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya. As per Hindu belief, this is done to invoke God and seek his blessings and request him to accept the offerings of flowers, tulsi leaves, turmeric, sandalwood paste, kumkum, coconut with its husk, bananas, betel leaf, among other things. Devotees also offer 'Naivedhya', which is considered to be a sacred offering to God.

The puja is usually concluded by reading the Bhagwad Gita and singing the aarti. Those who observe the Ekadashi vrata, refrain from consuming wheat, rice and pulses in any form and have fruits and milk instead.

