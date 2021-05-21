This auspicious and special day comes from the story of Lord Vishnu who appeared in the form of a beautiful woman named Mohini

Mohini Ekadashi is a significant festival that is solely dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is an auspicious time that falls on the 11th day of the full moon fortnight. This year, it will be observed on 22 May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The name ‘ekadashi’ means 11, and Mohini Ekadashi is one of the most significant among the 24 ekadashis. Devotees observe this special day with great commitment as the Ekadashi vrat (fast) is believed to be righteous and holy.

Check below for Mohini Ekadashi’s date and muhurat

- The Ekadashi tithi begins on 22 May at 09:15 in the morning

- The Ekadashi tithi ends on 23 May at 06:42 in the morning

- The duration during which fast can be broken (Parana time) is on 23 May from 01:40 pm to 04:25 pm

- Meanwhile, the Hari Vasara ends on 23 May at 11.56 in the morning

- The Gauna Mohini Ekadashi is on 23 May which falls on Sunday

- The Gauna Ekadashi parana time is on 24 May from 05:26 am to 08:11 am

- Finally, the Dwadashi (auspicious day) will end before sunrise on parana day

Significance and puja vidhi for Mohini Ekadashi

This auspicious and special day comes from the story of Lord Vishnu who appeared in the form of a beautiful woman named Mohini. He decided to disguise himself during the great ‘samudra manthan,’ when gods and demons were engaged in a tug of war.

Just to calm the issue down, Lord Vishnu (Mohini) diverted the demons’ attention and ensured that the ‘amrit’ (immortal nectar) was received by the gods.

So, for seeking prosperity and health, devotees on this day offer prayers and puja to Lord Vishnu. People, who maintain a fast, avoid eating rice and wheat. The fast is broken only by drinking milk or fruits.