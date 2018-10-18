Mohan Bhagwat Vijayadashami speech 2018: RSS chief demands law for Ram Mandir construction, cautions against 'Urban Naxals'

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday delivered his annual Vijayadashami speech, the last before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, at Nagpur's Reshimbagh Ground. In his address, he warned against the 'Urban Naxals' in the country and also urged the Narendra Modi government to clear the path for construction of Ram temple through appropriate and requisite law. Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest at the event.

Bhagwat also urged people to vote for the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha election as the party will bring India together. The RSS chief's annual speech at Nagpur on the occasion of Vijayadashami or Dussehra sets the agenda for the organisation.

On Urban Naxals and the Neo-Left

Maoism has always been "urban" and the Neo-Left doctrine of urban Naxals is to establish an "anti-national" leadership with blind followers solely committed to them, Bhagwat said. He also claimed that the 'Urban Naxals' work from urban areas under the garb of intellectuals.

"One writes a book, another publishes, third praises it, fourth researches further and so on a network of thousands of such people is created," he said. "Their modus operandi is to make small organisations, go to universities and hostels and incite them based on lies to revolt. From within these revolts, they use leaders to discredit political leaders borne out of conventional politics and stake claim through this new alternative politics," Bhagwat said.

He charged that "urban Maoism" was propagating falsehood and spreading hatred in the society. Maoism has always been urban which used neglected sections of society to further its agenda, he said.

The RSS chief wondered if the social media campaigns against India are being fuelled from Pakistan or US. He also alleges that some forces are trying to get political mileage out of such campaigns. "So the emerging conclusion is, this is a bigger canny conspiracy in collusion with forces from within and outside the country," he said.

He claimed that through manufacturing of a vicious atmosphere that 'weakens the social cohesion' a world of psychological warfare is being carved out. "This is called as 'Mantrayuddh' in our traditional Rajneeti shastras," he said.

Five well-known activists in the country were arrested in the recent past for their alleged links with naxals.

Ram Mandir issue

The RSS chief stated that the temple at the disputed site of the demolished Babri Masjid in Ayodhya should have been built by now, but the politicians are doing politics over it. "Ram is our lord and his path still guides us," he said. He added that Ram is the Gauravpurush and that Babur was the enemy who made everyone suffer. "Babur demolished Ram temple to trounce our self-respect," he says. "Foundations of the temple have been unearthed, but the case is getting delayed," Bhagwat said.

He said that an ordinance should be brought in by the government for building the temple. "The government should clear the path for construction of the grand temple through appropriate and requisite law," he said "People are questioning why the temple is not being built despite having their chosen government in power."

"The construction of the temple is necessary from the self-esteem point of view; it will also pave the way for an atmosphere of goodwill and oneness in the country," he said.

Lok Sabha elections

Bhagwat urged the citizens to vote for 'the country's good' in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. "The voters will have to ponder over dispassionately upon the sincerity and capability of the candidate, commitment of the party on the issues of national interest and for the integrity of the nation and experiences of past and present actions of both candidates and parties.

He urged the people to vote, and not choose the NOTA (None of the Above) option. "The characteristic of democratic politics is such that no one can be considered as completely right or wrong. In such a situation, non-voting or using the provision of NOTA goes in favour of the one who is most ineffective. So, 100 percent voting is essential keeping in mind national interest as supreme without getting swayed by the campaigns of all the sides," he said.

Sabarimala temple issue

Bhagwat also spoke about the Sabarimala temple issue and said that men and women were treated as equals there. "We should have built consensus. The devotees should have been consulted," he said. "The premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together was not taken into consideration. The version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crores of devotees was not taken into account," he added. The shrine opened on Wednesday for the first time after the recent Supreme Court which allowed women of all ages to enter the temple.

On anti-India forces

Bhagwat claimed that India will be a world leader soon, and stated that the whole nation must stand united. He said that any anti-India force will face major resistance, stating that the country is strong enough to fight these forces. "If someone musters the courage to fight then there is destruction on both sides. So, in order to maintain peace, we have to be so strong that anyone doesn't even think of harming us," he said.

Without naming Pakistan, Bhagwat said attacks on borders haven't stopped despite a new government taking over.

Speaking on cross-border infiltration, he stated that the Line of Control (LOC) needs to be stronger and that development in terms of schools, hospitals, need to be taken care of in these areas. "People living in border areas suffer during Pakistan bombings and they lose their cattle and farms. Yet the people are not ready to move away. Instead they want stronger forces for their safety," Bhagwat said.

"The Union, as well as the state governments and administrations should sternly deal with the violent activities of elements, motivated or moved from inside as well as outside the borders, who challenge the law, Constitution and sovereignty of the country, is one of its remedial aspects." "The country cannot be assured about its security without the total self-reliance in the field of defence production even while continuing with the multilateral exchanges wherever necessary. The pace of national efforts in this direction has to be accelerated," he said.

Bhagwat also pitched for making the army self-sufficient and for implementing police reforms. "Efforts are being initiated and accelerated to enhance the morale of our armed and security forces, making them well-equipped and to provide them with latest technologies. This is one of the reasons that the prestige of Bharat is rising in the world," he said.

Remembering the sacrifices

Bhagwat spoke about the freedom fighters and their role in heightening the idea of India. "Subhash Chandra Bose went out of the country and awakened self-respect among Indian soldiers working abroad and founded independent India's first government working in exile," he said.

He said that one must respect the sacrifices made by the Indian Army, stating that efforts must be made to boost the morale of the armed forces. He said that they are not alone, and their security is of concern. "Those who are brave enough to respond a bullet with a bullet, who will think about them?" he wondered.

In his speech, Bhagwat also remembered the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "The remembrance of martyrdom, sacrifice and dedication of hundreds of our unarmed countrymen, who became victims of Dyer’s bullets, hundred years ago while opposing the unjust Rowlatt Act and demanding freedom in the Jallianwala Bagh, invokes the same moral force in us," he said.

SC/ST sub-plan

Bhagwat alleged that Centre has not been spending funds allocated for Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan. "The plans for the scheduled caste and tribe classes, Upayojanae (Subplans) and provision of various forms of time and well-being require more transparency in the introduction of more readiness and condolences to the central and state governance."

“If help doesn't reach in time, it doesn't really count as help. Schemes for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes aren't implemented. Why is money for these schemes not spent? And then is diverted at the end of financial year in March?” Bhagwat asked.

Rafale fighter jet row

Bhagwat also referred to the Rafale fighter jet row and said that India should look at becoming self-reliant for its security needs, while transactions with foreign countries should continue. "We should be producing whatever is needed to protect us, ourselves," he added.

Last year, Bhagwat had spoken on issues like the Rohingya crisis, cow vigilantism, Jammu and Kashmir and surgical strikes.

With inputs from agencies

