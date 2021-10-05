India

'Modi ji, have you seen this,' asks Priyanka Gandhi on viral Lakhimpur video ahead of PM's visit to UP

The Congress general secretary also alleged that the government has detained her for more than 28 hours without an FIR

FP Staff October 05, 2021 09:41:33 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained on their way to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district. PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress general secretary demanded that the authorities arrest the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where eight people, including four farmers, died on Sunday.

"Narendra Modi sir, your government has kept me in detention for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. But the person who crushed the farmers has not been arrested yet," she tweeted in Hindi.

She also tweeted another video of herself addressing the Prime Minister in which she showed the viral video of an SUV running over farmers at a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district of the state. She urged the Prime Minister to listen to the demands of the farmers and do justice with them.

Earlier, in an interview to IndiaToday, Priyanka said that her vehicle was stopped by Uttar Pradesh Police at the border between Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri. She was first placed under house arrest in Lucknow and later detained on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri in the early hours of Monday.

"There were five of us in that car, including Mr Deepender Singh Hooda. There were no other cars with us. They [police] took our car keys away and told us that we cannot go anywhere and must accompany them," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was quoted as saying by IndiaToday.

Shortly after she was detained, a video of her sweeping the floors of the guest house in Sitapur went viral with media showing visuals of the Gandhi sibling taking to the broom.

In other videos shared by the Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi is seen arguing with the UP Police officials demanding to see a warrant to justify their detention while the party alleged that the leaders were manhandled during the altercation.

Congress supporters have been protesting outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where the party leader is allegedly detained.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and several other persons in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Farmer leaders claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down some protesters opposing Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit.

-- With inputs from ANI

Updated Date: October 05, 2021 11:15:54 IST

