Modi hails Bangladesh as pillar of India's 'neighbourhood first policy'; Sheikh Hasina stresses need to sign Teesta pact
India and Bangladesh sealed seven agreements on various fronts — hydrocarbons, elephant conservation, sanitation, and agriculture, and restored a cross-border rail link which was in operation till 1965
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina held a virtual meeting on Thursday where a broad range of issues were discussed, including the Teesta water-sharing agreement, a trade pact and COVID-19 vaccines.
At the virtual summit, India and Bangladesh sealed seven agreements on various fronts — hydrocarbons, elephant conservation, sanitation and agriculture, and restored a cross-border rail link which was in operation till 1965.
Modi termed Bangladesh a major pillar of the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy during the meet.
“From the very first day, strengthening and development of relations with
