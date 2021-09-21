The highlight of the trip is also the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders on 24 September, with Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison being hosted by Biden in the White House

The maiden bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on 24 September is expected to review trade ties, strengthen defence and security collaborations and boost clean energy partnership, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

The US visit will mark Modi's first foreign tour in six months and will also be the first time he will be visiting the country after Biden assumed office. The visit will begin with Modi landing in Washington late on 22 September.

The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the EAM S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The highlight of the trip is also the first in-person meeting of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, leaders on 24 September, with Modi, Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and Australian PM Scott Morrison being hosted by Biden in the White House.

PM Modi- US Pres bilateral meeting will also feature current regional security situation following developments in Afghanistan. We would discuss the need to stem radicalisation, extremism, cross-border terrorism & dismantling of global terror networks : Foreign Secy HV Shringla

Effects of terrorism on the Asia Pacific region is likely to be discussed

The bilateral meet between Modi and Biden will also feature current regional security situation following developments in Afghanistan.

"We would discuss the need to stem radicalisation, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of global terror networks," said Shringla.

Modi will also participate in the COVID-19 Global Summit hosted by Biden on Wednesday. The next morning, He will be meeting with top CEOs of the US.

PM to meet Kamala Harris

Modi also plans to meet US vice-president Kamala Harris, which is particularly important given Harris is the first person of Indian origin to hold such a post in America.

The bilateral engagement includes meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris. This will be the prime minister's first formal interaction with the vice president, said Shringla.

During this three-day visit, Modi will also address the UN General Assembly – India is a non-permanent member of the UN security council – where Afghanistan, COVID-19 , climate change and terrorism will be on the agenda.

With regard to India's permanent membership in UNSC, India's Amrit Mahotsav on 75 years of Independence and UN's 75th anniversary is being coincided. Modi will include matter of UN reform and how can we attain matters of UNSC. We'll see how can we secure our objectives, said the foreign secretary.

Discussion on COVID-19 vaccine equity

During the prime minister's three-day visit, India will voice its support for COVID-19 vaccine equity and "ensure availability for the developing countries which have not yet been brought into this ambit."

Shringla said: "The non-recogition of Covishield is a discriminating policy and impacts our citizens travelling to the UK. The EAM has raised the issue strongly with the new UK foreign secretary. I am told that certain assurances have been given that this issue will be resolved."

