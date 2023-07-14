Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian leader to be conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour is France’s highest civilian and military award.

On Thursday PM Modi was conferred the award at the Elysee Palace. With this award, the Indian leader joined the ranks of world leaders like the former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela, King Charles – the then Prince of Wales, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.

Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome in Paris as he arrived on Thursday. He will join Macron on Friday for Bastille Day celebrations where he has been invited as the Guest of Honour.

“A warm gesture embodying the spirit of partnership. PM @narendramodi conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President @EmmanuelMacron,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

“Prime minister thanked President Macron for this singular honour on behalf of the people of India, the MEA said in a statement.

Apart from the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, PM Modi has received other international awards like the Order of the Nile by Egypt in June 2023, Companion of the Order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea in May 2023, Companion of the Order of Fiji in May 2023, Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau in May 2023, Order of the Druk Gyalpo by Bhutan in 2021, Legion of Merit by the US Government in 2020, King Hamad Order of the Renaissance by Bahrain in 2019, Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives in 2019.

The French Award was established in 1802 by Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. Although the membership to the award is restricted to French nationals, foreign nationals who serve France or uphold its ideals may also be given a distinction of the Legion.

