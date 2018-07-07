Football world cup 2018

Mob throws murder accused, policeman out of first-floor balcony in Bihar's Nalanda district; 11 injured in violence, 9 arrested

India Press Trust of India Jul 07, 2018 10:35:26 IST

Bihar Sharif (Bihar): A mob on Friday threw a man out of the first-floor balcony of a house injuring him seriously after he allegedly shot dead another person, and they resorted to violence in which 11 policemen were injured in Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district.

The crowd also pushed off a policeman from the same balcony when he had gone to save the person, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Porika said.

Six journalists were injured in the violence in Mahalpar area in Bihar Sharif.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral on social media, took place when the accused was hiding in a house after gunning down a 28-year-old man identified as Diwakar Kumar and was captured by the local people, the SP said.

Representational image. Reuters

They beat him up and threw him off the first-floor balcony of the house injuring him seriously.

One policeman who tried to rescue the accused was pushed off the balcony too and he was also injured, he said.

The mob ransacked the house and set fire to at least six vehicles.

Altogether 11 policemen including two deputy SP level officers were injured in a clash with locals who indulged in stone pelting, the SP said.

Nine persons were arrested in this connection, Porika said adding that heavy police force have been deployed in the area.

The situation is under control now, he added.


