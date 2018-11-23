Mob in Delhi's Dwarka attacks 4 Tanzanian women, 2 Nigerian men; police deny racist angle

Delhi Police on Thursday rescued four Tanzanian women and two Nigerian men from Dwarka after they were attacked by mobs in different locations following rumours of cannibalism.

The Tanzanian women were identified as Assifa, Rizika, Fatima and Esta, while the two Nigerian nationals were identified as Nwaogu and Ogbuewu, Republic reported.

According to Times Now, the police had received six calls between 7 and 7.30 pm on Thursday about an altercation with a foreigner. When the police reached the spot, they found a mob in front of a house.

The police also received calls regarding a "missing" 16-year-old boy from a family in Dwarka area and rumours spread that some people from African countries had kidnapped the child. Later, a police investigation revealed that no one from the family was kidnapped.

The Delhi police denied the incident being a racist attack and told ANI: "We received a call that people are gathering. We reached there, dispersed crowd and rescued two Tanzanian women. The crowd had gathered following abduction rumours. Later we received a call of abduction. It was a hoax call. We rescued Tanzanian and Nigerian nationals."

The police have not made any arrests yet, but several people from the mob who participated in the attack have been detained and will be questioned, reported CNN-News18.