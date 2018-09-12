Mob beats up 35-year-old driver in Jharkhand's Dumka region on suspicion of being child-lifter; victim stable

Dumka: A 35-year-old man was injured after a mob beat him up on suspicion of being a child-lifter in Dumka district on Tuesday, police said.

The villagers tied the hands of Sonu Yadav and assaulted him after in Bogli village under Jermundi police station. The villagers suspected him as the victim had asked the name of a girl child he came across, police said.

Yadav, a driver by profession and a resident of Banka police station area, was going to respond to nature's call when the incident occurred. The police rescued him and admitted him to a hospital and his condition was stated to be stable.