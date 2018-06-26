Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

MNS chief Raj Thackeray calls plastic ban a 'tool' to raise funds before elections, demands its withdrawal

India Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 18:19:57 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday alleged that plastic ban is a "tool" to raise funds ahead of elections, and demanded its withdrawal.

A ban on single-use plastic items came into effect in Maharashtra on 23 June.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray also objected to exemption for certain plastic items such as packing material for ready-to-eat food items.

File image of Raj Thackeray. Image credit: Facebook

File image of Raj Thackeray. Image credit: Facebook

"The ban is a tool, being used to raise funds ahead of elections. Why exemption is given for certain plastic items such as packing material for ready-to-eat foods?" he asked.

"That chief minister is silent over the issue is enough to raise doubt whether the decision to impose the ban was taken by one department or by the government," Thackeray said, without naming any minister.

The ban was pushed by environment minister Ramdas Kadam, who belongs to the Shiv Sena, Raj Thackeray's former party.

"The ban is not advisable as all kinds of plastic materials are not hazardous. There are not enough alternatives to plastic," the MNS chief said, demanding withdrawal of the ban.

"It seems the government wants to raise funds through the plastic ban (by imposing fines). The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is only used for taxing people," he said.

"The government should function properly first and then collect fine from people. There are not even enough garbage bins in our cities," he said.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 18:19 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores