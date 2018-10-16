You are here:
MNC employee raped by colleagues in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj; police arrests two accused

India Press Trust of India Oct 16, 2018 07:40:41 IST

New Delhi: An employee of a multinational company was allegedly raped by two of her colleagues in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday, they said.

Representational image of Delhi police. Reuters

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, a case was registered, they added. Police said the woman was allegedly raped by her colleagues during office hours. The victim was taken to a room in their office where they raped her, a senior police officer said.

However, police has denied allegations that the victim was offered lift by her colleagues after office hours and taken to a flat where she was raped.  The two accused persons identified as Vinod Kumar (31) and Birju Malik (25) were arrested from their residence in connection with the case on the same day, the officer said


