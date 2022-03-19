MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 27 vacancies at mmrcl.com; check official notice here
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has released a recruitment notification inviting applications for Junior Engineers, Assistant General Managers and other posts. Interested candidates can submit their online applications through the official website of MMRCL - mmrcl.com. The application window is open till 15 April.
Eligibility Criteria
Age limit:
Candidates applying for the posts should be below 40 years of age. However, the upper age limit will be relaxed for "deserving, internal, and deputation candidates", according to the recruitment notice. MMRCL will also give relax the upper age limit for reserved category applicants.
Selection Process
The MMRCL will select candidates on the basis of a Personal Interview round. It is to be noted that candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their eligibility/ experience in the relevant field.
“Candidate may be asked to submit any other documents required by the scrutiny committee and he/ she is liable to produce the same. Selection criteria are relaxable for deserving Candidates with very sound backgrounds at the discretion of committee for Scrutiny/Selection,” as per the official notification.
For details regarding educational qualifications, candidates are requested to check the official recruitment notification here.
MMRCL Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply:
- Visit the official website of MMRCL - mmrcl.com
- On the homepage, go to the career tab and click on the recruitment option
- Then click on ‘Apply Online’ against ‘MMRCL Recruitment Advt. 2022- 01’
- Fill the MMRCL registration form by providing personal details
- After registering on the portal, login and fill the MMRCL Recruitment 2022 application
- Submit the MMRCL Recruitment 2022 application and take a printout of the same for future need
Here’s the direct link to apply.
With this recruitment drive, MMRCL aims to fill a total of 27 vacancies in the organisation, out of which five posts are for Assistant General Manager and two for Assistant Manager. The recruitment drive also includes two posts of Deputy Engineer, one post each for Junior Supervisor and IT Assistant, as well as 16 vacancies for Junior Engineer.
