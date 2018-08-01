MK Stalin mourns death of 21 DMK members over Karunanidhi's ill health, asks cadres not to take any extreme step

Chennai: DMK leader MK Stalin on Wednesday said he was shocked to learn about the reported death of 21 party cadres in shock and grief following the hospitalization of party leader M Karunanidhi.

In a statement, Stalin urged the party members not to resort to activities that will lead to their death.

Karunanidhi's son expressed his condolences to the families of the dead DMK members.

Citing the statement of Kauvery Hospital where the 94-year old veteran politician is admitted, Stalin said their leader's health was normalizing.

On 31 July, the hospital said Karunanidhi will have to be remain warded for an extended period owing to age-related health issues including altered liver function.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's chief minister for five times and who has never lost an election in the 13 times he has contested, was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital on 28 July following a drop in blood pressure.

"He was resuscitated and stabilized in the ICU (intensive care unit) and managed by a team of doctors and nurses," the statement said.

"There was a setback on his clinical condition on 29 July due to difficulty in breathing. He responded well to medical management and his vital signs are gradually normalized," it said.

According to the hospital, Karunanidhi continues to maintain his vital signs with active medical support.