MK Stalin meets restaurant employees 'assaulted' by DMK cadres, says incident was 'strongly condemnable'

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin Thursday visited a restaurant here, whose employees were allegedly assaulted by some of his party cadres, and enquired about the health of those injured.

The DMK leader, accompanied by senior party colleagues A Raja among others, visited the eatery in Virugambakkam and enquired about the incident that took place on Sunday night.

Stalin had taken exception to the incident involving his partymen, saying it was "strongly condemnable."

"Strong action will be taken against anyone bringing disrepute to the party," he had said in a tweet.

The party had suspended Yuvaraj and Dhivakar, in connection with the incident, saying they had 'violated' the party discipline and brought disrepute to it.

Meanwhile police said six people were arrested in this connection and a search is on for the two DMK workers.

Those arrested were aged between 19 and 23. "A case was registered and the six accused were remanded," they said.

According to the hotel staff, the group of men had demanded that they be served food but were told that the restaurant had closed for the day.

"Following this, they got angry and suddenly started assaulting some staff members," the employees said. A video of the incident has gone viral.