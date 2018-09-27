MK Stalin discharged from Apollo Hospital in Chennai; DMK chief underwent minor cyst-removal surgery

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital late on Wednesday night for a minor surgery to remove a cyst from his thigh. He was discharged on Thursday afternoon.

India Today reported that Stalin's family had not accompanied him at the hospital, and that only security personnel were with him. Hindustan Times quoted DMK principal secretary TR Baalu as saying, "There is nothing critical. As he was continuously involved in party works, he did not go for medical check-ups for the past two months. Doctors have examined Stalin and he will be in rest for one or two days."

MDMK chief Vaiko, who visited the hospital said Stalin was doing well.

On 28 August, Stalin was elected as the DMK party president after the death of party supremo M Karunanidhi. Stalin was appointed as the working president in January 2017 when Karunanidhi's health had started declining. He is the second DMK president since the party's inception.

With inputs from agencies