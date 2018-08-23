You are here:
MK Alagiri to decide on political plans after 5 September rally in Chennai, says DMK doesn't seem to want him back

India Press Trust of India Aug 23, 2018 09:06:20 IST

Madurai: MK Alagiri, elder son of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, on Wednesday said he would chalk out his political action plan after holding a rally next month and following consultations with his supporters.

File image of MK Alagiri. AFP.

"They do not (DMK led by its working president MK Stalin) appear to want to take me back," he told reporters in Madurai to a question.

Asked about his next course of action, Alagiri said that it would be decided after the 5 September rally in Chennai.

"All these things will be decided after the rally on 5 September. Functionaries from all districts will be consulted and a decision taken," he said.

Alagiri, who has been questioning the leadership of his estranged brother MK Stalin had days ago announced that he would hold a peace rally in Chennai, to the mausoleum of his late father M Karunanidhi.

The former minister was expelled in 2014 by Karunanidhi.


