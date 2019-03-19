MJ Akbar removes 'chowkidar' from Twitter handle after users troll him for taking part in BJP campaign, adds it again

A day after former Union minister accused of sexual harassment, MJ Akbar was trolled by Twitterati for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's '#MainBhiChowkidar' campaign, the #MeToo accused briefly removed the 'chowkidar' prefix from his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

A Twitter user pointed out that Akbar had briefly removed 'Chowkidar' from his Twitter handle, but added it back just hours later.

Modi launched the #MainBhiChowkidar campaign on Saturday, following which Akbar tweeted in solidarity the next day.

Promoting the campaign, Akbar in his tweet, pledged to help create a "new India". "I am proud to join #MainBhiChowkidar movement. As a citizen who loves India, I shall do my best to defeat corruption, dirt, poverty & terrorism and help create a New India which is strong, secure and prosperous," the tweet read.

However, he was mocked by several activists and individuals. Several activists and even the general Twitterati subjected Akbar to major trolling, with some making puns and others shaming the serial sexual offender. Actor Renuka Shahane said, "If you are also a chowkidar, then women are definitely unsafe."

It is to be noted that although Akbar resigned after at least 20 women accused him of sexual misconduct, he is still a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mjakbar is claiming to be a chowkidar.. Can someone ask him to stop trying to reinstate his space so brazenly. If people are not discussing it doesnt mean they have forgotten. — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) March 16, 2019

You might as well have said #MeToo Chowkidar https://t.co/zHSz2uPY9x — SANJAY HEGDE (@sanjayuvacha) March 16, 2019

Several Union ministers, including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also used the prefix 'chowkidar' to their Twitter handles.

