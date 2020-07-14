Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2020: Board declares Class 12 exam results; alternative ways to check scores if official site is slow

MBSE HSSLC Result 2020: The official website may be slow due to the heavy traffic. If so, students needn't worry, but log on to these alternative websites to check their scores.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2020: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) class 12 exam results today (14 July, Tuesday) at 12 pm. Students can check the official website — mbse.edu.in — for their results.

However, the official website may be slow or unresponsive due to the heavy traffic after the results declared. In such a situation, students need not worry. They can log on to these alternative websites to check their scores.

Students can also check their MBSE HSSLC class 12 results on:

How to check Mizoram Class 12 results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Mizoram in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Mizoram HSSLC result.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your result.

Steps to check Mizoram Class 12 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Mizoram in the list of the states or type the URL mizoram.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link which says Mizoram Class 12 result.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

The board secretary Lalthangbika was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result on Tuesday. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website — mbse.edu.in.”

This year, some MBSE class 12 board exams were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were then conducted between 1 and 3 July, reports said. The report added that the subjects for which exams had been pending were Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science.

A total of 7,026 students had registered for the pending exams earlier in July. Students were screened and advised to wash their hands before they entered the examination halls. Seating arrangement was made in such a manner as to ensure social distancing, PTI quoted a board official as saying.

Earlier, the state education department had decided to open schools from 16 July. However, the guidelines for partial lockdown in the state from 1 to 31 July issued on 30 June prohibited the opening of educational and training institutes till 31 July.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.