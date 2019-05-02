Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2019 declared: Check Mizoram board Class 10 results on official website mbse.edu.in

Mizoram MBSE HSLC Result 2019 | The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 exams. To check their HSLC or Class 10 scores, candidates can log on to the official website mbse.edu.in.

MBSE held the Class 10 exams this year from 28 February to 15 March. Over 18,000 students appeared for the Class 10 exams this year.

How to check Mizoram MBSE HSLC result on official website

Step 1: Visit the official website mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Results' section on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Hit 'Submit'

Step 6: Your Mizoram HSLC result 2019 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the results and take a printout for future reference

Apart from the official website, students can also check indiaresults.com and examresults.net for their scores.

Now that the Class 10 results are out, the Mizoram board will declare the Class 12 results soon. The HSSLC exams were conducted between 2 March and 5 April.

The Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) is the main academic authority that manages school education in the state. The board was set up in 1975 under the Mizoram Board of School Education Act. It conducts the state-level High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), or Class 10, exams and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC), or Class 12, examinations.

