The Class 12 board exam results were declared by the Mizoram Board of Secondary Education on Friday. MBSE Class 12 students can check the results on the official website of the board - mbse.edu.in.

Steps to check Class 12 results:

Step 1: Visit the website mbse.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage in the Notifications section, click on the link ‘HSSLC Examination Result 2021’

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and registration number. Click on Find Results

Step 4: Your MBSE HSSLC result will be displayed on screen. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the result and save it for future reference

Alternatively, MBSE class 12 students can also obtain their board results by sending an SMS to 5676750. They should type MBSE12 <Roll No> send it to 5676750 and they will receive the results through SMS.

The MBSE HSSLC results will not be displayed on the notice boards of the schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The results are only available online through the collaboration of MBSE with Indiaresults.com.

According to Lalrinmawia Ralte, the controller of examinations, MBSE, 11,849 students had registered for the examination. The board exams were conducted in April this year.

Last year, the MBSE Class 12 pass percentage was 78.52 percent when a total of 12,324 students had appeared for the exam.

Previously, the board declared the Class 10 board exams results on 3 May.