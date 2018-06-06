You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mizoram: 11 killed, 19 injured as private bus falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Lunglei district

India PTI Jun 06, 2018 07:17:42 IST

Aizawl: At least 11 people, including six women, were killed and 19 injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge in Mizoram's Lunglei district on Tuesday, police said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The private bus was being driven by the handyman (helper) as the driver was asleep when the accident took place early morning near Pangzawl village, they said.

The bus was on its way from state capital Aizawl to its southernmost Siaha district, they added.

Initial reports suggested that nine passengers had died in the accident while, six were admitted to the Serchhip hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Later, two passengers succumbed to their injuries raising the death toll to 11, they added.

The remaining injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Pangzawl primary health centre and the Haahthial community health centre, they said.

Majority of the victims are from Siaha district, police said.

The bodies of the deceased would be sent to their respective villages for funeral after post-mortem examination, a police officer said.


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 07:17 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores