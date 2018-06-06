Mizoram: 11 killed, 19 injured as private bus falls into 500-metre-deep gorge in Lunglei district

Aizawl: At least 11 people, including six women, were killed and 19 injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge in Mizoram's Lunglei district on Tuesday, police said.

The private bus was being driven by the handyman (helper) as the driver was asleep when the accident took place early morning near Pangzawl village, they said.

The bus was on its way from state capital Aizawl to its southernmost Siaha district, they added.

Initial reports suggested that nine passengers had died in the accident while, six were admitted to the Serchhip hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Later, two passengers succumbed to their injuries raising the death toll to 11, they added.

The remaining injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the Pangzawl primary health centre and the Haahthial community health centre, they said.

Majority of the victims are from Siaha district, police said.

The bodies of the deceased would be sent to their respective villages for funeral after post-mortem examination, a police officer said.