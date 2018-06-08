You are here:
Mitsuba HR head shot in Gurugram by ex-employee sacked for 'unprofessional behaviour'; two arrested

India PTI Jun 08, 2018 13:45:43 IST

Gurugram: Enraged at being terminated from service, a man along with his accomplice on Thursday allegedly opened fire and injured the Gurugram-based head of human resource wing of a Japanese company following which the two accused were arrested, police said.

The incident took place around 9 am when the victim, Dinesh Sharma, HR head of Mitsuba, was going to his office in IMT, Manesar, in a car.

“Two persons on a bike tried to intercept Dinesh Sharma's car at gunpoint. When he did not stop but accelerated instead, the pillion rider opened fire aiming to kill Sharma,” Gurugram Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said.

Sharma suffered two bullet injuries, he said.

Representational image. Reuters

"The attackers, later identified as Joginder and Daya Chand Master, managed to escape from the spot. Some passersby called the police and Sharma was admitted to Rockland Hospital where he is said to be out of danger,” Kumar said.

"We have arrested main accused Joginder and Daya Chand, while a hunt is on for one Krishan and others, also involved in the crime," Kumar said.

Earlier, Sharma had sacked Joginder over his alleged "unprofessional behaviour", the officials said.

Joginder later threatened Sharma with dire consequences but the HR head did not take his warning seriously, the officer added.

“We have registered a case under relevant sections (of the Indian Penal Code) against Joginder and his accomplice. Investigation is underway and raids are being conducted at all possible hideouts of the attackers. We will arrest them soon,” the PRO said.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 13:45 PM

