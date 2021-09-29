MitraClip heart surgeries performed in Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, first in western India

The main benefits of the procedure includes reduction in valve regurgitation, decreased chances of breathlessness and hospitalisation, favourable reduction in heart size and avoidance of risky open-heart surgery, read a press release

MitraClip therapy, called the lifesaver for patients at high surgical risk, was performed at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on two senior citizens who were discharged within 48 hours, said officials on Wednesday.

The procedure was carried by a team of cardiologists comprising Dr Maulik Parekh, Dr Nihar Mehta, Dr SR Handa, Dr Harvesp Panthaky and Dr Kritika Sharma, said Tarang Giachandani, CEO, Reliance Foundation Hospital.

"MitraClip is a novel and revolutionary treatment to repair a leaking mitral valve without the need for an open-heart surgery. It is a specialsed and sophisticated therapy, which involves clipping of the two leaflets of the mitral valve at an area from where it's leaking," read the media statement.

The mitral valve in heart can become leaky due to various reasons like heart blockages, dilatation of heart chambers, valve leaflet prolapse etc. MitraClip treatment is possible for most of these cases and has shown encouraging results. This device is widely used in the West, but has recently come to India last year.

The main benefits of the procedures include reduction in valve regurgitation, improved quality of life, decreased chances of breathlessness and hospitalization, favourable reduction in heart size and avoidance of a risky open-heart surgery, further read the statement.

Sudhir Mehta (78), who was diagnosed with severe leakage of mitral valve, underwent the MitraClip procedure at the Mumbai hospital on 23 August. Another patient, Ramesh Radia (80) suffered from swelling of legs, palpitation with erratic heartbeats and breathlessness. He was operated on 24 August. Both of them were discharged within two days after the surgeries.

Dr Maulik Parekh, Cardiologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, who specializes in non-surgical valve (Transcatheter) interventions, said: "MitraClip therapy being available in Mumbai will benefit scores of elderly and sick patients suffering from Severe Mitral regurgitation (leak)."

"Many patients suffering from leakage of mitral valve require repeated hospitalisation with breathlessness, they can now be treated with this therapy without the risks involved in open heart surgery," said Dr Nihar Mehta.

The press release quoted Gianchandani as saying: "We are always at the forefront of providing patients the access to the World-class services, infrastructure and clinical outcomes. We treat all our patients with care, compassion and commitment."

About Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital:

The Mumbai hospital is a 345-bed, Multi-Specialty Tertiary Care hospital accredited by Joint Commission International and NABH.

"It is a technologically-advanced institution designed to international standards and adheres to the most stringent criteria in infrastructure, medical care and patient-safety norms," the statement read.

"The Hospital has the following thrust areas: Cardiac Sciences, Advance Cardiac Surgery, Gastroenterology & Hepatobiliary Sciences, Neurosciences, Oncosciences, Renal Sciences, Robotic Surgery, Transplant Medicine (Liver, Heart, Lung, Kidney and Bone Marrow), Minimal Access and General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatric Sciences, Rehab and Sports Medicine," it added.