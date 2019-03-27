Mission Shakti: EC seeks active transcript of Narendra Modi's speech, will analyse urgency of PM's address

After holding an ‘internal consultation’, the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday sought an active transcript from the government of the speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing India’s entry in the league of countries that have sent anti-satellite missile to space, sources in the poll body told CNN-News18.

The EC will analyse the urgency of Modi’s address, the timing of which was questioned by Opposition leaders.

"There is no great urgency in conducting and announcing the mission now by a government past its expiry date. It seems a desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Twitter.

Modi’s announcement about Mission Shakti invited widespread praise from leaders of the BJP and Opposition, but also invited allegations of violation of the Model Code of Conduct, which has been in effect since 10 March when the dates of Lok Sabha polls were announced.

EC sources told PTI that issues related to national security and disaster management do not fall under the ambit of the Model Code of Conduct.

Modi announced on Wednesday morning that India shot down a live satellite on a low earth orbit, demonstrating anti-missile capabilities in space, a feat achieved only by the United States, Russia and China in the past. "For every Indian, this is a matter of pride," he added. "The satellite had a pre-determined destination. This operation was completed in three minutes. Mission Shakti was a difficult operation," the Prime Minister announced.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Modi is all set to address a rally in western Uttar Pradesh on 28 March and two rallies in West Bengal on 3 April.

