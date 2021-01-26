Mission Paani Waterthon: Worried about world we're leaving behind for the next generation, says Neha Dhupia
'I do as much as I can to educate people around me in small ways every day,' Dhupia told host Akshay Kumar
Actor Neha Dhupia, on Network18's Mission Paani Waterthon, said she worries about the world she is leaving behind for her daughter and the next generation.
Dhupia has been drawing attention to several social issues including climate change.
"When you said this is the first ever Waterthon, what alarmed me is, what took us so long? It is a depleting resource and matter of concern. We are the generation that’s still aspiring to do so much in life. But the generation that is yet to come, or at least with my daughter Mehr, when she grows up, they will be fighting for natural resources. We worry so much about their education and well-being, why aren’t we leaving a better environment, a better world for our children? I do as much as I can to educate people around me in small ways every day," Dhupia said.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, brand ambassador for Mission Paani, is hosting the Waterthon this year.
Talking about how celebrities make a difference, Dhupia said, “Akshay Kumar has been associated with so many causes, his voice is amplified in so many different ways. Everybody wants to follow what he says. If you have a voice, you should know how to use it."
"We don’t need to gather a crowd to start a revolution, we can start individually. If we do not have water supply in our buildings for a few hours, it becomes a scary situation. But a large population of our country faces this crisis every day, walk for miles to go and get water. The future is very scary if we don't do anything right now," she added.
You can contribute to the cause by taking a Jal Pratigya. Visit www.news18.com/mission-paani
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Hamid Barkzi wins MTV Roadies Revolution, says reality show has 'changed outlook on life'
The runners-up of MTV Roadies Revolution were Michael Ajay and Jayant Yadav.
Mission Paani Campaign: Dia Mirza lists everday ways to conserve water and combat the scarcity crisis
Mirza said she realised how badly India is affected by climate change and the water crisis while working for a foundation. Alarmed by the situation, she decided to dedicate her efforts to tackling it
Mission Paani Waterthon: CNN-News18’s Jal Pratigya Diwas begins with aim to motivate Indians on water conservation
It’s highly symbolic that the Mission Paani Waterthon takes place on India’s Republic Day.