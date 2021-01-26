Mission Paani Waterthon: Viswanathan Anand says swift action necessary to tackle India's water crisis

Citing the example of Chennai, where he resides, which saw floods and droughts in consecutive years, Anand said it is time for the country to respond to the crisis

Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, who mastered the world of chess, is extremely passionate about conserving water.

Speaking on 'Mission Paani's Waterthon', a Network 18 initiative, Anand said swift action is needed to tackle the water crisis.

Citing the example of Chennai, where he resides, which saw floods and droughts in consecutive years, Anand said it is time for the country to respond to the crisis.

"The environment is in trouble at so many levels and on top of that there is the threat of climate change which makes everything worse but it also began in a simpler way. You remember the things that give you the most pleasure, I remember playing in the garden and going for the walk and things like that... Chennai has suffered from floods and drought. This cannot go any longer, we cannot only react when things fall apart, we have to start earlier," Anand said.

When asked by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar why the chess players like him keep on sipping water during matches, Anand revealed: "A lot of chess pleyers, including myself.. when you get nervous you keep swallowing and that's why you are thirsty suddenly. It is also a nervous reaction, that's why we do it," he explained.

You can contribute to the cause by taking a Jal Pratigya. Visit www.news18.com/mission-paani

Watch the Waterthon LIVE here.