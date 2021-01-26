Mission Paani Waterthon: Smriti Mandhana says cricket can be an effective medium to educate public on water conservation

Mandhana hails from Maharashtra's Sangli, a region which has flooded multiple times over the years. 'There were situations where we had floods in Sangli and drought 80 kilometres away,' she added,

India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana, speaking at Mission Paani's Waterthon event, said cricket can be an effective medium through which to educate the public about water conservation.

Voicing her support for Network18's flagship initiative Mission Paani', the star cricketer said: "It is an important cause and I think batting and cricket is an important way you can explain it in India. Everyone knows how to bat and if they can understand someone can't bat with 75 percent of the bat then it is easy for them to understand they can't live with 75 percent of the water."

The 24-year-old was referring to a bat which was specially designed to drive awareness among people for water crisis.

Mandhana hails from Maharashtra's Sangli, a region which has flooded multiple times over the years.

Asked to elucidate further, Mandhana said, "We were lucky. We never had problem in the main city, but there were situations where we had floods in Sangli and drought 80 kilometres away."

