Mission Paani Campaign: Dia Mirza lists everday ways to conserve water and combat the scarcity crisis

Mirza said she realised how badly India is affected by climate change and the water crisis while working for a foundation. Alarmed by the situation, she decided to dedicate her efforts to tackling it

Bollywood actor and UN National Goodwill Ambasaddor Dia Mirza has been working to create awareness on water conservation for over a decade.

Mirza, joining Network18's Mission Paani Waterthon to raise awareness of the looming threat of water scarcity, agreed with host and campaign ambassador Akshay Kumar's assertion that a social cause gains attention when an actor or celebrity is associated with it.

Mirza added, "The meaning of life changes when you realise that you can reach out to others through your work. It has been life-altering for me. At present we have less than 10 years to fix what has been damaged. If it becomes our goal to save nature, it can bring about big change. I am proud that I have been associated with this initiative and have been able to do something in my own way."

Mirza said she realised how badly India is affected by climate change and the water crisis while working for a foundation. Alarmed by the situation, she decided to work on it.

"Learning about the water scarcity that we can face by 2030, it sent an alarm in my head. When you discover such things, the first thing that comes to mind how as an individual you can make a difference. So the first thing that we did was to install water check meters in buildings which ensures that there is no leakage or water overflow. We also rationed out water for washing vehicles and implemented a water harvesting system in the society." Mirza shared.

Mirza added that adding these modifications in the compounds helped them to save thousands of gallons of water. She also listed down simple doable things one can do save water on a daily basis.

She suggested installing devices that reduce the intensity of water flow from taps and closing taps while soaping hands. She also stressed that while it is imperative to conserve water, it is crucial to ensure that we don't contaminate it. She recommended using toxin-free and chemical-free soap and detergents for household work to prevent polluting the water.

The Mission Paani Waterthon, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India is set to bring together some of the biggest celebrities, leaders and changemakers to join hands for an initiative towards saving water and sustaining it for the generations to come. The event will emphasise on ‘Paani Ki Kahaani, Bhaarat Ki Zubaani’, the theme to raise awareness about water crisis in India.

You can contribute to the cause by taking a Jal Pratigya. Visit www.news18.com/mission-paani

Watch the Waterthon LIVE here.