Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Missing Tripura boy's body found: CM denies 'organ harvesting' allegations, says autopsy report shows everything was intact

India Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2018 20:21:06 IST

Agartala: Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday rubbished social media reports about illegal harvesting of the kidneys and other vital organs of a minor found killed in the Tulabagan area of West Tripura district on Tuesday night. Citing the autopsy report, Deb said the kidneys and other organs of the 11-year-old boy were found intact. The boy had gone missing from his residence in the Tulabagan locality on Tuesday and his body was recovered from a nearby jungle in the evening, police said.

File image of Tripura CM Biplab Deb. Twitter@BJPBiplab

File image of Tripura CM Biplab Deb. Twitter@BJPBiplab

After the incident came to light, social media reports claimed that the deceased's kidney and other vital organs were illegally removed, triggering panic among people. Wounds were spotted on the body of the boy, son of a daily wager. Policemen were yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder and no arrest has been made yet.

"The kidneys and other vital organs of the deceased weren't taken out of the body of Purna Biswas (11) as rumoured by a section of people," the chief minister informed the Assembly, citing the autopsy report prepared by a medical board.

In a bid to counter the social media reports, Deb said there was no facility for kidney or liver transplant in the entire state or even in the adjacent districts of Bangladesh. "There has been a systematic attempt to create unrest in the state," Deb, who took over the reins of Tripura in March ending the 25-year-rule of the CPM, said. "It appears a section of people are creating trouble ever since the new government declared a war against the illegal trade of ganja, heroin and cough syrups to make Tripura an addiction-free state," he said.

Later, a resolution condemning the incident was passed in the Assembly unanimously.


Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 20:21 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




Group F - 27 Jun 2018
Korea Republic
0:0
Germany
Match Centre
Group F - 27 Jun 2018
Mexico
0:2
Sweden
Match Centre
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores