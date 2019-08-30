Missing law student who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of sexual harassment found in Rajasthan with friend

The law student who disappeared last Saturday after she alleged BJP leader Swami Hinamayanand of sexual harassment, has been found in Rajasthan with a friend, a boy named Sanjay.

The police has said that she was not kidnapped, and has been recovered in Rajasthan. The exact location, of where she was found in Rajasthan, is still unclear.

"In Shahjahanpur episode the girl has been located by Shahjahanpur police in Rajasthan along with her friend. Necessary legal action is being taken," the Uttar Pradesh police posted on its official Twitter handle.

DGP OP Singh has said that she's safe and that she will be brought back to Shahjahanpur.

This update comes in just before SC was to hear the case.

The issue, which was mentioned before the apex court on Wednesday by a group of lawyers, was up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna.

The group of lawyers, in a letter addressed to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had requested the court to take suo motu action based on media reports that the student had gone missing on 24 August.

UP police claimed the student was last known to be spotted at a Delhi hotel on Wednesday but had left the place before officials reached there. A search was underway to trace her.

The Shahjahanpur police had on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Chinmayanand after the student went missing following her allegation in a video clip that he had been harassing her.

The woman's father alleged that she has gone missing at the behest of the 72-year-old BJP leader, who heads Mumukshu ashram. She is a post-graduate student in one of the colleges run by the ashram.

In the video she posted online, the student alleged she has "evidence" that the 72-year-old three-time Lok Sabha member, who was a minister of state in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, had harassed and threatened to kill her.

She had not named Chinmayanand in the video but said "a senior leader of the sant community”. The politician, who faced similar accusations in 2011 and was booked for raping a woman who stayed at his ashram, has disputed the charge.

With inputs from PTI.