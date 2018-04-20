'Misguided youths' snatch bank guard's gun in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian; weapon recovered, boys let off after counselling

Srinagar: A group of unidentified attackers snatched the weapon of a bank guard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district and fled on Thursday, but it was later recovered from "miguided youth", police said.

The unarmed assailants overpowered the guard of a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch in Pinjora village of Shopian and took away his 12-bore, cartridge-firing gun, a police official said.

According to police, the local police swung into action and started "meticulous investigation" and on the "basis of accurate human and technical inputs, the boys were identified".

However, police decided to adopt a humane approach as the boys involved were found to be only misguided youngsters from the village.

"Parents and senior citizens of the area were contacted and the search for boys was carried out. The said gun was recovered and boys were let off after proper counselling," said police, adding that the general public hailed police for a "people-friendly approach and assured cooperation in maintaining peace in the otherwise militancy-affected area".