'Miscreants getting protection from JD(U), RJD': Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Bihar journalist's murder

Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Friday said that law and order has failed in Bihar and blamed the state government and JD(U) and RJD members for providing protection to miscreants.

Bihar journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav was shot in the chest by four men who walked into his Raniganj residence in Bihar Araria district.

“The assailants knocked at the gates of Yadav’s house around 5.30 am and opened fire as soon as he opened the gates,” the Bihar Police tweeted.

Yadav died on the spot.

“It’s very sad. Journalist Vimal Kumar has been murdered by the miscreants. I would like to pay homage to him. Law and Order have failed in Bihar. Miscreants are not scared of anything as they are getting protection from the state government and the members of the JDU and RJD parties,” said the Union Minister.

He said that Vimal Kumar, who was a journalist with Dainik Jagran, was the only witness to his brother’s murder which took place a few days ago.

“A few days ago, his brother had been murdered and he was the only witness to his brother’s murder. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav have some shame and take action against the culprits,” said Rai.

Earlier in the day, LJP chief Chirag Paswan, who has realigned with the BJP-led NDA, also attacked the Nitish Kumar government for not being able to provide safety to journalists and police in the state.

Addressing a press conference, Paswan said, “They say that democracy is being murdered, but they themselves are not able to protect the pillars of democracy. In your (Nitish Kumar’s) state, neither the journalist nor the police are safe.”

He said that if the government cannot protect journalists and police, you can imagine what could happen to a common man in the state.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar termed the incident as unfortunate.

“It is saddening that this has happened with a journalist. I have instructed the officials to look into it,” said the Chief Minister.

