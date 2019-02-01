Budget 2019
12 crore farmer families will be directly impacted. Rs 75,000 crore will be borne by the Centre every year, says Piyush GoyalDefence budget has enhanced beyond Rs 3 lakh crore, says finance ministerAfter brutalising the farmers for 5 years, a cosmetic support of just Rs 75,000 crores allocation for them, says CongressAs many as 5,85,000 villages have been declared open defecation-free, says GoyalMiddle class expects relaxation in tax exemption
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashes at Bengaluru's HAL Airport; two pilots dead

India FP Staff Feb 01, 2019 12:07:06 IST

Two pilots died after a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) fighter aircraft crashed in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed at the HAL Airport in Yemlur. Even though both the pilots ejected, one died after landing on the aircraft’s wreckage, reported ANI.

The other pilot succumbed to injuries after he was rushed to the hospital. ANI identified the test pilots as Squadron leader Negi and Squadron leader Abrol.

 

 

The HAL crash comes only a few days after an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. The aircraft crashed during a routine sortie on Monday and caught fire. The pilot ejected safely and a court of inquiry was ordered to investigate the incident.

Another Jaguar crash reported in June 2018 in Kutch, Gujarat resulted in the death of Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan.

More details awaited.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 12:07:06 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile





Top Stories




Cricket Scores