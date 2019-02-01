Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashes at Bengaluru's HAL Airport; two pilots dead

Two pilots died after a Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) fighter aircraft crashed in Bengaluru on Friday.

The Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed at the HAL Airport in Yemlur. Even though both the pilots ejected, one died after landing on the aircraft’s wreckage, reported ANI.

The other pilot succumbed to injuries after he was rushed to the hospital. ANI identified the test pilots as Squadron leader Negi and Squadron leader Abrol.

#Visuals: Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft of HAL crashes at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, one pilot dead. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/oM4CUEPu97 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

The HAL crash comes only a few days after an Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar. The aircraft crashed during a routine sortie on Monday and caught fire. The pilot ejected safely and a court of inquiry was ordered to investigate the incident.

Another Jaguar crash reported in June 2018 in Kutch, Gujarat resulted in the death of Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan.

More details awaited.

