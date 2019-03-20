Mirage 2000 crash in Bengaluru: Black box data points to technical malfunction, rules out pilots' error, say IAF sources

Bengaluru: Black box data of the Mirage 2000 that crashed in Bengaluru on 1 February killing two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots has suggested that it was not due to pilot error and indicated towards technical malfunction related to sensors, according to Indian Air Force sources.

The Court of Inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident is still underway. India had sent the black box of the ill-fated Mirage 2000 to France to ascertain the reason for the mishap.

IAF pilots Squadron Leaders Siddhartha Negi and Samir Abrol lost their lives when Mirage 2000 crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport on 1 February after the aircraft allegedly experienced a technical snag immediately after takeoff.

Although one of the two pilots managed to eject from the plane, he fell on the debris and lost his life. The other pilot was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The IAF also nominated Air Vice Marshal N Tiwari of the National Flight Test Centre to ensure a fair probe in the Court of Inquiry conducted jointly with the HAL. Sources in the Air Force had said the crash happened right after the plane was upgraded by the HAL.

