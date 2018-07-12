Minor girl raped at Katni railway station in Madhya Pradesh; police arrest two accused

A minor girl was gangraped by two men at a platform of the Katni railway station. The police have arrested two accused and are searching for two others, including a woman.

The incident took place on platform number one at Katni station. The girl from Sidhi district was allegedly 'sold' for Rs 25,000 by the girl's maternal grandmother to a youth in Sagar district.

According to Patrika, the police said that about a week ago, the girl's family had sent her to Katni with a young man named Pintu. The girl was then 'sold' to a youth named Shivam in Sagar district. Here, Shivam molested her for 6 days after which he took her back to Katni on Wednesday night. He then informed his friend, Yashwant Sahu, after which they sexually abused her in a stationary train.

The Katni Government Railway Police have registered the case and investigations have begun. Sahu and Shivam have been named as accused and have been arrested.

Just last week, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man known to her family in Satna district. The man had abandoned her at the spot after committing the crime. In another incident on 26 June, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, who abducted her from outside her school in Mandsaur and later tried to kill her.

With inputs from PTI