Minor girl raped at Katni railway station in Madhya Pradesh; police arrest two accused

India FP Staff Jul 12, 2018 18:34:29 IST

A minor girl was gangraped by two men at a platform of the Katni railway station. The police have arrested two accused and are searching for two others, including a woman.

Representational image. Reuters

The incident took place on platform number one at Katni station. The girl from Sidhi district was allegedly 'sold' for Rs 25,000 by the girl's maternal grandmother to a youth in Sagar district.

According to Patrika, the police said that about a week ago, the girl's family had sent her to Katni with a young man named Pintu. The girl was then 'sold' to a youth named Shivam in Sagar district. Here, Shivam molested her for 6 days after which he took her back to Katni on Wednesday night. He then informed his friend, Yashwant Sahu, after which they sexually abused her in a stationary train.

The Katni Government Railway Police have registered the case and investigations have begun. Sahu and Shivam have been named as accused and have been arrested.

Just last week, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man known to her family in Satna district. The man had abandoned her at the spot after committing the crime. In another incident on 26 June, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, who abducted her from outside her school in Mandsaur and later tried to kill her.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 18:34 PM

